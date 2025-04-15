Marriott Hotels Debuts in India’s Udaipur

Marriott Hotels has announced the opening of Udaipur Marriott Hotel in the Indian state of Rajasthan. The property marks Marriott International’s debut in the city. The hotel is set against the backdrop of the Aravalli Range and overlooks the Fateh Sagar Lake.

Udaipur Marriott Hotel houses 226 guestrooms and suites inspired by Rajasthan’s royal heritage. Each room is crafted for comfort and convenience with plush bedding, high-speed Wi-Fi, workspaces and spa-inspired bathrooms.

The hotel offers a host of culinary experiences, including Okra, the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant that has a live interactive kitchen and serves a fusion of local and global flavors, offering both indoor and al fresco seating with views of the Aravalli mountains. The Greatroom, a brand signature at Marriott Hotels globally, offers a space for guests to relax and reconnect over artisanal teas and coffees. The Opal Lounge, with its library-inspired ambiance, offers cocktails and small plates for an intimate dining experience. Additionally, Ayana offers grilled and barbecued delicacies complemented by a selection of drinks.

The Quan Spa offers both ayurvedic and modern therapies. Guests can also start the day with rooftop yoga and nature walks by the Fateh Sagar Lake. Fitness enthusiasts can stay active at the modern fitness center, while the serene poolside and indoor games offer relaxation and fun. Young guests can unleash their creativity at the interactive Kids Club.

As for the destination, guests can explore vibrant bazaars, indulge in traditional Rajasthani cuisine and witness folk performances and enjoy romantic boat rides. With Udaipur’s Maharana Pratap Airport just a 35-minutes’ drive away and Udaipur City Railway Station 20 minutes away, the hotel provides easy connectivity for travelers looking to explore the city.

For more information, visit www.udaipurmarriott.com.

