Marriott to Launch 10 New Properties in France by End of 2025

Marriott International plans to expand its portfolio in France with the addition of 10 properties with over 1,000 rooms by the end of 2025. The anticipated openings will further strengthen the company’s footprint in France, where it has a portfolio of 69 properties with over 12,000 rooms across 16 brands and 29 cities, including Paris, Nice, Cannes, Lyon, Strasbourg, Marseille, Reims, Lille, Bordeaux and Toulouse.

Marriott continues to see strong momentum for its select service brands in the market with Moxy Hotels spearheading growth in the segment with three anticipated additions. Plans for the brand include the openings of Moxy Annecy and Moxy Paris Clamart expected in 2024, followed by the addition of Moxy Nice, which is anticipated by the end of 2025. Moxy has already established itself in France with nine operating hotels with nearly 1,500 rooms. Other expected additions by the end of 2025 include Residence Inn by Marriott Lille, Courtyard by Marriott Lyon East and Aloft Dijon, an adaptive reuse project of a former post office in the city center.

Marriott is also seeing opportunity for conversion and adaptive reuse projects in the luxury space. The company plans to strengthen its luxury portfolio in France with the opening of Hôtel du Couvent, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Nice, an adaptive reuse project of a convent originally built in 1604. In collaboration with Studio Mumbai, Studio Méditerranée and Festen Architecture, the property has been restored and will add 88 guestrooms and suites to the market with its anticipated opening in summer 2024.

In the premium segment, Marriott expects to add a Tribute Portfolio Hotel in Mougins.

France is home to 16 of the brands in the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio, including The Luxury Collection, JW Marriott, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Le Méridien, Westin, Renaissance Hotels, Autograph Collection Hotels, Tribute Portfolio, Design Hotels, Residence Inn by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Courtyard by Marriott and Marriott Vacation Club.

