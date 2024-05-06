Norse Atlantic Airways Launches New L.A.–Paris Route

Norse Atlantic Airways has announced the launch of a new, nonstop service from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG). The new service will be available four times a week. The inaugural flight took off on May 1, 2024.

Flights from LA (LAX) to Paris (CDG) will operate four times a week and will depart at 9:10 p.m. PDT and arrive at 5 p.m. the following day local time. Flights depart CDG at 4:15 p.m. local time, arriving at LAX at 7:05 p.m. PDT the same day.

Norse Atlantic operates modern Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. The airline offers two cabin choices: Economy and Norse Premium. The Norse Premium cabin offers a 43-inch seat pitch and 12-inch recline, allowing passengers to travel comfortably. Each seat includes a personal entertainment experience.

Passengers can also choose from a simple range of fares—Light, Classic and Flextra—which reflect how they want to travel and which options are important to them. Light fares represent Norse’s value option, while Flextra fares include the maximum baggage allowance, two meal services, an enhanced airport and onboard experience, and increased ticket flexibility.

Prices start at $239 one-way Economy, inclusive of taxes and fees, and $705 one-way in Norse Premium. The new route is an addition to the airline’s existing service from L.A. to London Gatwick and Oslo.

For more information, visit www.flynorse.com.

