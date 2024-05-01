LATAM Unveils New Dreamliner Economy Cabin Design

The LATAM Group has introduced a new Economy cabin design on its Dreamliner aircraft. Certain subsidiaries of the group will begin operating a second Boeing 787-9 wide-body aircraft, with its Economy cabin completely renovated. This will involve an investment of $15 million per aircraft.

The new configuration includes an upgrade in onboard entertainment. Economy class passengers can connect via Bluetooth to enjoy the region’s library of content with their personal headphones, which includes over 170 movies, 550 TV show episodes, 100 music albums, and exclusive content from HBO Max, Paramount+ and Disney+ on 12-inch high-definition touchscreens. In addition, a new interactive 3D map, Panasonic’s Arc, has been added, providing detailed information about landmarks and streets from the air, allowing passengers to discover places in different cities.

LATAM group aims to bring a total of four aircraft with this new design this year, with a total investment of $60 million.

Among other novelties of the new design is the incorporation of seat upholstery made with 57 percent recycled leather, whose production reduces carbon emissions by up to 60 percent, and saves water and land use by up to 55 percent. While this is the second wide-body aircraft with seat upholstery made from recycled leather, all narrow-body aircraft in the LATAM group fleet already include this material in their seats.

These renovated spaces offer headrests, six-inch recline and a renewed onboard entertainment system with 12-inch screens. Additionally, Economy passengers can choose to travel more comfortably in LATAM+ seats, which offer more legroom, greater recline, exclusive luggage space, and priority boarding and disembarkation.

For more information, visit www.latam.com.

Related Stories

New FAA Bill Could Ban Biometric Screening at Airports

Airline Passengers Sue Alaska Airlines Over Hawaiian Merger

Southwest Launches Interest-Free Financing on Select Flights

Airlines Must Automatically Refund Passengers for Flight Changes