Southwest Launches Interest-Free Financing on Select Flights

Uplift, the "Buy Now Pay Later" solution for the world’s travel brands, has announced the expansion of its partnership with Southwest Airlines. As a result of this collaboration, eligible customers can avail of 0 percent financing on Wanna Get Away Plus, Anytime, and Business Select qualifying fares. This offer is available for a limited time.

Uplift is integrated into Southwest Airlines’ booking platform, providing a hassle-free experience for customers to use flexible payment options offered through Uplift. There are no fees with Uplift, including late fees or prepayment penalties, and travel can happen before completing payments.

Tom Botts, chief commercial officer at Uplift, said, “Travel should be fun and fulfilling. Being able to spread out payments at no extra cost enhances the overall experience and makes flights accessible to more people.”

Southwest’s 0 percent promotion is available for loans with three-month terms on Wanna Get Away Plus, Anytime and Business Select qualifying flights. Customers can book today and fly as soon as tomorrow.

The 0 percent APR offer is available on three-month terms between April 1, 2024, through April 14, 2024, for approved applicants purchasing Wanna Get Away Plus, Anytime, and Business Select tickets. Based on a purchase price of $200, customers could pay a down payment of just $50 today, followed by three monthly payments of $50 at 0% APR. APRs range from 0 percent-36 percent; not everyone is eligible to receive a 0 percent APR offer. A minimum $49 purchase is required. Actual terms are based on the customer’s credit score and other factors and may vary. Not everyone is eligible.

For more information and to book, visit www.southwest.com/uplift.

Related Stories

Frontier Airlines Debuts "UpFront Plus" Seating

Qantas Relaunches Learning Hub for Travel Advisors

JetBlue Launches Daily Nonstop Boston–Paris Flights

Newark Liberty Airport Terminal A Receives Skytrax's Top Rating