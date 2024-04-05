Qantas Relaunches Learning Hub for Travel Advisors

Qantas, Australia’s national carrier, has relaunched the Qantas Learning Hub, an online platform designed to support travel advisors booking and servicing customers in the United States. To celebrate the relaunch, Qantas is offering U.S.-based travel advisors the opportunity to win monthly prizes ranging from gift cards to experiences in the carrier’s North American gateways between April and August.

Advisors who register for the Qantas Learning Hub and complete two monthly learning modules will be entered in a draw to win one of three different monthly prizes. Winners will be announced each month. Additionally, advisors who complete a total of 10 learning modules between April and September 30, 2024, will be entered into a draw to win the Grand Prize of a five-night trip to Australia, including two economy-class round-trip tickets, accommodation and activities.

Highlights of the monthly prizes include:

April – Two passes to a VIP Qantas Suite Experience at Yankee Stadium in New York

at in May – Two tickets to The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles

in June – Two tickets to a whale-watching experience in Vancouver

July – Two passes to a VIP Dallas City and Cowboys Stadium Tour

August – Two Hornblower Cruise tickets in San Francisco

tickets in September – Grand Prize presented by Qantas and Destination New South Wales, which includes two round-trip economy-class tickets to Sydney; five nights’ accommodation at W Sydney Darling Harbour; Sydney Harbour sightseeing cruise; Sydney Opera House tour; and Sydney Harbour BridgeClimb

Monthly prizes also include restaurant vouchers, gift cards and Qantas memorabilia. The Qantas Learning Hub promotion for U.S.-based travel advisors closes at 11:59 p.m. (PDT) on September 30, 2024.

For more information, visit www.qantas.com/agencyconnect.

