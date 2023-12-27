Hotels

Marriott to Open Two Autograph Collection Hotels in Costa Rica

By Newsdesk Dec 27, 2023 10:00am
Marriott International has signed an agreement with Enjoy Group to launch two additional Autograph Collection hotels in Costa Rica, reinforcing the companies’ vision to create a range of locally inspired hotels in the country. Anticipated to open in the last quarter of 2025, Villa Lapas, Autograph Collection and Marina Bahía Golfito, Autograph Collection are expected to join two existing Autograph Collection branded properties in Costa Rica managed by Enjoy Group: El Mangroove, Autograph Collection and Punta Islita, Autograph Collection.

Villa Lapas, Autograph Collection is anticipated to convert into the new brand in the last quarter of 2025; it has 86 locally inspired guestrooms. Located in the Central Pacific region, the hotel is set to offer a refreshed restaurant and bar, a new fitness center experience, an outdoor pool, playgrounds, meeting spaces and more. The new hotel will be a haven for travelers looking for scenic trails, bike rides, fishing or relaxing on the beaches nearby.

Villa Lapas, Autograph Collection
(Villa Lapas, Autograph Collection)

Expected to debut in the Marina Bahia Golfito yacht bay during the last quarter of 2025, the new-build Marina Bahía Golfito, Autograph Collection is planned to offer 35 rooms and 72 branded residences. Facilities include a restaurant, spa, fitness center, outdoor pool, meeting spaces and more. The Golfito region is home to five national eco-parks, botanical gardens and animal reserves. Nature enthusiasts can explore the ocean, secluded bays for whale-watching, park trails, and indulge in a variety of outdoor activities, including sport fishing.

For more information, visit www.marriott.com.

