Mountain Modern Opens Second Location in Sedona, AZ

Crystal Creek Capital, a Jackson Hole, WY-based private equity real estate investment firm, has announced the grand opening of Mountain Modern Sedona, marking the second location for the adventure-fueled hotel brand. The hotel opened following an extensive property-wide renovation and transformation of the former Sedona Real Inn & Suites. There are now 89 oversized rooms, studios and suites across eight buildings, an outdoor pool and hot tub, a communal lobby and The Den, a restaurant-meets-social hub designed for pre- or post-adventure drinks and bites.

Most studios have balconies and fireplaces in addition to custom gear walls that offer year-round storage for hiking boots, walking sticks, backpacks and more. Additionally, two suites have been transformed into "wellness-centric retreats," each with a studio equipped with a Peloton bike, yoga gear and exercise equipment.

At the heart of Mountain Modern Sedona lies The Den, the hotel’s new culinary concept and social hub. Guests will discover communal seating areas alongside a coffee shop serving fresh brews and a marketplace stocked with local grab-and-go items and refreshing beverages to fuel travelers for their outdoor adventures. The all-day dining menu includes fresh, healthy favorites and signature Southwestern bites. A full bar serving seasonal cocktails and local wine, while an adjacent outdoor pool deck offers a setting to unwind after a day spent hiking, biking or exploring Sedona’s Red Rock wonders.

Guests of Mountain Modern Sedona will have access to:

Wise Guides – A signature of the Mountain Modern brand, “Wise Guides” are not typical concierges but a group of locals brimming with insider knowledge. They can assist guests in mapping out their next adventure, whether it be searching for hidden hiking trails and mountain-biking spots to the best views of Sedona’s natural geology or favorite local eateries.

– A signature of the Mountain Modern brand, “Wise Guides” are not typical concierges but a group of locals brimming with insider knowledge. They can assist guests in mapping out their next adventure, whether it be searching for hidden hiking trails and mountain-biking spots to the best views of Sedona’s natural geology or favorite local eateries. Gear Storage & Tuning Station – A hassle-free hub, the onsite Gear Storage and Tuning Station has all the necessary tools for mountain bike tune-ups and washing after hitting the trails.

– A hassle-free hub, the onsite Gear Storage and Tuning Station has all the necessary tools for mountain bike tune-ups and washing after hitting the trails. Pet-friendly offerings – The property is extremely dog-friendly and has a private outdoor park and pet programming, itineraries for pet-friendly activities and hikes in the destination, a pet-friendly menu at The Den, in-room amenities including dog beds, water bowls, toys, and more.

– The property is extremely dog-friendly and has a private outdoor park and pet programming, itineraries for pet-friendly activities and hikes in the destination, a pet-friendly menu at The Den, in-room amenities including dog beds, water bowls, toys, and more. Well-being and destination-driven programming – Guests can participate in a daily schedule of complimentary wellness activities, including crystal bowl sound baths, energy alignment workshops, mindful meditation and breathwork sessions, Sunrise Connection ceremonies based on Native American traditions for setting intentions, chakra balancing and Vortex Talks to learn the science behind vortices, and how to best explore the destination’s energetic hotspots.

– Guests can participate in a daily schedule of complimentary wellness activities, including crystal bowl sound baths, energy alignment workshops, mindful meditation and breathwork sessions, Sunrise Connection ceremonies based on Native American traditions for setting intentions, chakra balancing and to learn the science behind vortices, and how to best explore the destination’s energetic hotspots. Live music – As the sun sets, guests can enjoy live music every Thursday to Saturday at the park or in The Den.

– As the sun sets, guests can enjoy live music every Thursday to Saturday at the park or in The Den. Outdoor pool and hot tub – Guests can unwind poolside or enjoy a cocktail by the communal fireplace.

Travelers are encouraged to “choose their adventure” during their Mountain Modern stay at Sedona’s ultimate adventure basecamp, now offering refreshed, contemporary accommodations, new amenities and destination-inspired signature programming.

For more information, visit www.mountainmodernsedona.com.

