Under Canvas Unveils New Outdoor Collection Brand

Under Canvas, Inc. has announced the launch of a new brand: the Outdoor Collection by Under Canvas. The first two properties, The Fields of Michigan and Bar N Ranch both demonstrate Under Canvas’ signature hospitality and offer upscale accommodations such as safari-style field tents, contemporary cottages, cabins and lodge rooms.

The announcement comes after the company’s recent close on the acquisition of The Fields of Michigan, a working blueberry farm with tent and cottage accommodations and amenities, including a pool, upscale dining, massage services and blueberry fields for guest picking. Within easy reach of Chicago and Detroit, the 30-acre property is minutes from the summer hub of South Haven, MI, and offers 23 private guest accommodations with access to water sports, beaches, bike trails (with complimentary bikes offered for guests) and seasonal events. Field tents and cottages include en-suite bathrooms, contemporary furnishings, electricity and private fire pits, while The Willow serves as a communal dining space for guests, offering small plates and shareables, beverages, evening s’mores and a Supper Club on weekends. The Fields camp will welcome guests from May 1 to November 2.

Also in the new Outdoor Collection is Bar N Ranch, a traditional lodge in West Yellowstone, MT, owned by Under Canvas. Set on a 200-acre valley property, Bar N Ranch is located just six miles from the west entrance of Yellowstone National Park and also offers access to Grand Teton National Park. Accommodations include spacious lodge rooms with fireplaces and individual log cabins with one to four bedrooms. Summer activities include fly-fishing, horseback riding, hiking, whitewater rafting and guided tours of the nearby Yellowstone National Park. Bar N Ranch will reopen for the 2025 season on May 8, and is now accepting reservations for stays through October 6.

For more information, visit www.undercanvas.com.

