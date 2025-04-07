Now Now NoHo Opens on New York’s Bowery

Now Now NoHo, a sleeper cabin hotel located on Bowery in the heart of NoHo, New York City, debuts as a boutique experience for solo travelers. Designed by Dovetail + Co., it offers 180 sleeper cabins that combine the nostalgia of European train cars with the ingenuity of Japanese capsule hotels.

The hotel is designed for adventurers seeking a unique and affordable way to explore New York City. Guests have access to communal spaces, curated experiences and a calendar of events that encourage connection and exploration.

Each single-occupancy cabin features a mattress, luxury linens, robe, a sound machine to enhance restful sleep, and Now Now NoHo-branded amenities including an eye mask, earplugs and slippers. For an additional $30 per night, guests can opt for one of the 10 Now or Never Sleeper Cabins, which are slightly larger than the entry-level room category and feature in-room art murals by local artists.

Now Now NoHo offers a Women+ floor, specifically designated for women and non-binary guests. Shared bathrooms are equipped with Grown Alchemist bath products and lockable showers and toilets. Bathrooms are designed to be as functional as they are bold, featuring purple doors, green sinks, herringbone green tile, asymmetrical mirrors and pendant lighting.

The hotel offers a pre-arrival self-check-in through mobile app, in addition to check-in kiosks in the lobby. The lobby also has a retail area offering Now Now NoHo-branded merchandise. Guests can further elevate their stay by renting amenities such as cameras, SmartGoggles, game consoles, red light therapy masks, and more.

Communal spaces include the Guest Lounge with a community calendar and a vending machine stocked with health and wellness products such as face masks, adaptogenic mushroom gummies, lip balms, snacks, and more. Now Now NoHo offers a calendar of activities and events on-site and at neighboring businesses for guests to meet each other. The hotel also virtually connects guests and informs them about special happenings in the hotel and around the neighborhood. A connections board hangs within the Guest Lounge that encourages guests to leave a note, make plans and get to know other travelers with similar interests. The hotel will regularly surprise its guests with tickets to concerts, art exhibits and museums, and notify guests through the communication platform.

Now Now NoHo offers a membership plan, priced at $100/month or $1,200/year, which includes one complimentary night’s stay per month, 25 percent off additional stays, 10 percent off gift shop purchases, and early check-in or late check-out when available. Annual members also receive a complimentary robe and slippers upon joining. For travelers seeking flexibility, the Sleep Club provides access to special member rates, plus perks such as free slippers after five stays and a complimentary night (up to $150 value) after 10 stays.

To book a stay, visit www.staynownow.com.

Related Stories

Hyatt Regency Lake Washington Launches Deal for Cruisers

Kimpton Teams Up With Tiny Zaps for Tattoo Pop-Up Series

Hotel Westland in Seattle Previews Interiors Ahead of Opening

New Canopy by Hilton Hotel Coming to Deer Valley East Village