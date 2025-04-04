Hyatt Regency Lake Washington Launches Deal for Cruisers

Hyatt Regency Lake Washington at Seattle’s Southport and located on the shores of Lake Washington, has announced the “Stay, Savor and Sail” experience for 2025 cruise travelers. As Seattle welcomes over 1.5 million cruisers each year, this exclusive package offers a seamless way for travelers to begin and end their journey.

The “Stay, Savor and Sail” offer is available for reservations made at least seven days in advance for stays through October 31, 2025. This exclusive promotion includes:

Complimentary valet parking for one vehicle during the hotel stay and throughout the duration of the cruise

A $75 dining credit, redeemable at the hotel’s Water’s Table restaurant, dock & drink (open Memorial Day to Labor Day) and Dockside Market (dining credit excludes alcohol, tax, gratuity, and service charges)

Signature dishes at Water's Table include a king salmon dish served with creamy polenta and chili roasted asparagus, a wild halibut crusted with Mac & Jack’s beer batter, and a variety of premium steak selections. During the summer months, guests can enjoy dock & drink, a seasonal waterfront restaurant on the hotel’s boardwalk. Offering a relaxed lakeside setting, the menu offers sandwiches, fresh salads, burgers and footlong hot dogs, complemented by a menu of signature “docktails.” Dockside Market also allows guests to rent standup paddleboards and kayaks to explore the lake for a fun-filled day on the water.

For those looking to unwind before or after their adventure, the Spa at the Lake offers several signature services ranging from the "Tranquil Waters" customizable facial to the "Hydrating Aloe Wrap" body treatment. Guests can also take advantage of the hotel’s indoor heated pool, spacious hot tub and steam room. Additionally, the hotel’s StayFit Gym offers cardio and weight equipment as well as floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the waterfront.

For more information, visit www.hyatt.com/hyatt-regency-lake-washington.

