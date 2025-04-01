Visit Seattle Debuts Online Training Program for Travel Professionals

Visit Seattle has announced the launch of the Seattle Destination Training, a free interactive online program designed to equip travel professionals with in-depth knowledge and skills they can use to showcase the "Emerald City’s" experiences to their clients.

The self-paced program, which officially launched March 31, offers a robust curriculum that covers Seattle's diverse attractions, culture and natural beauty. Participants can explore four courses:

Seattle's Spirit: Sports & Events — An in-depth look at Seattle's vibrant sports scene and annual events, from Seahawks football to cultural festivals.

— An in-depth look at Seattle's vibrant sports scene and annual events, from Seahawks football to cultural festivals. Mastering the Art of Selling Seattle — Strategies and insights to effectively showcase Seattle's offerings to potential travelers.

— Strategies and insights to effectively showcase Seattle's offerings to potential travelers. Exploring the Great Outdoors: Seattle's Adventure Guide — A comprehensive guide to outdoor activities and natural wonders in and around Seattle.

— A comprehensive guide to outdoor activities and natural wonders in and around Seattle. Savoring Seattle: A Culinary Journey — An exploration of Seattle's renowned food and drink scene, including fresh seafood and signature coffee shops.

Upon completion, participants earn the "Seattle Certified" designation, establishing them as insiders offering memorable vacations perfectly tailored to suit client preferences. The program also provides free resources, including visuals and guides, as well as updates on destination news, trends and must-visit spots, allowing travel advisors to remain informed and inspired.

For more information or to enroll in the Seattle Destination Training Program, visit www.seattledestinationtraining.org/.

