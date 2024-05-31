Now Open: Avani Museum Quarter Amsterdam Hotel

Avani Hotels & Resorts has announced the launch of Avani Museum Quarter Amsterdam Hotel, marking the brand’s debut in the Netherlands. Housed in a refurbished mid-century building in the city’s museum district, the 163-room canal-side property offers access to a range of experiences through a series of partnerships.

Spread over seven floors, some with panoramic windows, the hotel’s guestrooms and suites sport modern comforts and amenities. These include Chromecast TV, in-room yoga mats and Bluetooth speakers. On the hotel’s ground level, the lobby lounge opens into The Pantry, Avani’s grab-and-go dining concept. Drinks and bites are available 24/7 and include healthy options.

Good to know: Avani Museum Quarter Amsterdam offers curated tours for guests. For instance, the Street Art Tour invites guests to explore Amsterdam’s scenic neighborhoods while hunting for street art, map in hand. In summer, guests can paddle through the city’s canals with Canal SUP, stopping to refuel with pizza and craft beer before cooling off at a local swim spot. Additionally, guests can experience the latest in wellness trends with THIS.IS.EDEN. Founded in Amsterdam, the company combines dance with meditation, set to an electro soundtrack that is delivered through individual headsets. These sessions are held outdoors in Amsterdam’s parks, on rooftop terraces or inside clubs.

Guests can also make use of the fully equipped AvaniFit gym. For outdoor exercise, Vondelpark is conveniently nearby, offering routes for a run or walk.

Avani Museum Quarter Amsterdam is just steps away from some of the city’s famed landmarks such as Rijksmuseum and Stedelijk Museum. Guests can access the PC Hooftstraat shopping street and the De Pijp neighborhood, both a five-minute walk away. Amsterdam Central Station is easily reachable within 10 minutes by taxi and for business travelers, the RAI Exhibition and Convention Centre is a 25-minute walk away.

For more information, visit www.avanihotels.com.

