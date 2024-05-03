Oahu’s First Adults-Only Hotel Set to Open June 1

Highgate Hotels has announced the upcoming opening of Oahu’s first adults-only hotel. Romer House Waikiki is accepting reservations ahead of its opening on June 1, 2024, in the heart of Waikiki Beach.

Romer House has 179 guestrooms, many with glass sliding doors that reveal hideaway lanais overlooking the neighborhood. The guest experience at Romer House begins with a celebratory cocktail. In addition, all guests receive an “Aloha Line” phone number to call or text for personalized recommendations and insider tips about the neighborhood and island-wide discovery. Pretty cool: The key cards double as preferred access to the neighborhood via exclusive perks at local businesses around the island.

Culinary options at Romer House include Izakaya 855-Aloha, a restaurant and bar from TableOne Hospitality. The menu offers dishes filled with local ingredients, alongside a beverage program. Located on the second floor of the Romer House, The Backyard pool and bar offers 855-Aloha bentos and cocktails all day long and well past sunset. Guests can make use of upholstered cabana daybeds, lounge vignettes and a full-service bar by the wading pool.

Like its family-friendly sister property, Romer Waikiki at the Ambassador, Romer House will serve as a steward of the King Kalākaua Park. Guests are invited to support these stewardship initiatives with the “Love Thy Neighborhood” community contributions, sustaining local efforts such as the Genki Ala Wai Project with Waikiki Community Center and the Hawaiian Legacy Reforestation initiative.

Additional perks include pool deck wellness classes; in-room spa bundles; Complimentary bike rentals; amenity collaborations with DUNE Sunscreen, Coola Sun Goddess and Slowtide & Playground, to name a few; and the Corner Store, which offers local artisan “must haves” with seasonal collections of apparel, accessories, decor, beauty and skincare from local brands, artists and makers, besides travel essentials and Romer special-edition collaborations.

For more information, visit www.romerhotels.com.

