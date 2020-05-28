Pestana Hotel Group to Open Select Hotels From June 5

Pestana Hotel Group will begin opening and welcoming guests to select properties in Portugal, starting June 5. The hotel group has introduced various new protocols and procedures in order to ensure the safety of their employees and guests.

During this first phase, the hotels that will be opening include Pestana Cascais in Lisbon; Pestana Viking, Pestana Alvor South Beach and Pestana D. João in Algarve; and The Pousadas de Portugal properties located in Viana do Castel, Ria do Aveiro, Alcácer do Sal, Sagres, Valença and Bragança. The Pousadas de Portugal are available to be bought out by large families, friend groups or for special events; guests can enjoy the experience of sleeping in a castle, palace, monastery or convent, privately and safely. Restaurants at all of the open hotels will only be available through reservations; takeout and room service will be available, as well. Pestana Tróia Eco Resort is already open, along with the hotel group’s golf locations.

In line with the procedures defined by the national health authorities of Portugal, Pestana Hotel Group has implemented new internal protocols to offer the best safety and hygiene conditions for both employees and guests. New measures include strategically planned-out and well-marked ways in which to move around the properties to control traffic flow and ensure social distancing. New services and features on the Pestana app will allow guests to have less in-person contact with staff in addition to acrylic protective barriers at check-in areas. The frequency and procedures of the cleaning regimens have been reinforced in both public spaces and guestrooms. Staff will wear protective gear at all times (masks, gloves, shoe protection) and guests will be reminded of the recommendations from the health authorities about social distancing.

Pestana Hotel Group has launched a special campaign exclusive to healthcare workers for all their hard work and commitment in managing the effects of the pandemic in Portugal. Until the end of 2020, these professionals can enjoy a 50 percent discount in their stays at the Pousadas de Portugal with breakfast included.

Visit www.pestanagroup.com.

