Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun to Debut December 15

Planet Hollywood Hotels and Resorts has announced that the brand-new Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun will be “rolling out the red carpet” for guests on December 15, 2020.

Located in the resort enclave of Costa Mujeres, a peninsula just north of Cancun’s Hotel Zone, the all-inclusive resort will have 898 suites, 11 restaurants and modern wellness amenities, plus entertainment-themed experiences and authentic Hollywood memorabilia from 40 classics, including a ’95 Mitsubishi Eclipse from “Fast and the Furious.”

Planet Hollywood touts an “all-star line-up” of activities and adventures for travelers of all ages. Such PH Experiences includes discovering Costa Mujeres, while the resort's on-site PH Attractions include four swimming pools, a lazy river, Shipwreck Cove and Jurassic Splash Park, a Mujeres surf simulator, Labyrinth, a mini-golf course, and the planet Play Adventure Park. Children can enjoy supervised activities at the Stars Kids Club, a kids club program; teens can make new friends on their own schedule at the PH Teens Club; and the whole family can catch a front row seat at the theater to watch fan-favorite movies and classic films playing throughout the day.

Good to know: Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun will also debut the brand’s first-ever Adult Scene, an adults-only “resort-within-a-resort” concept offering guests (18 and older) Planet Hollywood’s signature celebrity-inspired experience in an exclusive setting. This upscale section of the resort will have 332 suites with amenities such as Phabulous Beds, ceiling-mounted rain showers and plush bathrobes and slippers, along with state-of-the-art technology, like Plugged In to keep guests connected and Your Soundtrack to pick the theme music for their stay. Adult Scene will also have its own private beachfront and pool area, complete with a swim-up bar and waiter service, in addition to two specialty restaurants exclusively for Adult Scene guests: The Braza Grill & Churrascaria and Catch Seafood and Grill.

Deal: Book by September 30 to take advantage of Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun’s introductory offer, “Lights, Camera, Cancun!,” which includes a $500 resort credit (Adult Scene and Main Resort) and up to two kids free on stays booked in the Entourage Suite and Star Class Entourage Suite categories.

Visit www.planethollywoodhotels.com.

