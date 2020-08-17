Rosewood Baha Mar in Nassau to Reopen in October

Reopening in October is Rosewood Baha Mar, a resort within the resort destination of Baha Mar in Nassau, the Bahamas.

The largest, most luxurious accommodation (of its 232 guestrooms, suites and beachfront villas) is a six-bedroom villa set within 6,200 square feet of beachfront space, ensuring complete privacy. Inside, modern spaces await guests with island decor colors of blue, coral and lavender.

In addition to exclusive services and the wider resort access afforded to all Rosewood Baha Mar guests, those staying in the villas or penthouse will also receive a host of extra privileges and perks, including dedicated butler service and a pre-stocked kitchen pantry.

New Experiences

In addition, Rosewood Baha Mar guests can look forward to discovering new Baha Mar experiences due to launch upon reopening. These include the 18-hole "Mini Blue" miniature golf course and new retail stores, including Tory Burch, Mont Blanc and Christian Louboutin, as well as Sugar Factory.

At year's end, celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson will open a much-anticipated new restaurant concept at Baha Mar, providing another dining choice for guests.

Existing amenities for Rosewood Baha Mar guests include a Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course, tennis facilities, casino, The Current Gallery & Art Centre, tropical pools, interactive wildlife sanctuary, restaurants, bars, shopping and the private island of Long Cay.

New Protocols

In line with Rosewood Hotels & Resorts’ new "Commitment to Care" program—in compliance with partners Ecolab and Diversey, and created with guidance by international health experts, including the World Health Organization (WHO)—Rosewood Baha Mar will introduce heightened hygiene protocols upon reopening, in addition to the thorough cleaning policies already practiced.

New protocols will include:

Non-contact temperature checks upon guest arrival

Increased cleaning and disinfecting of common touch points such as lobby areas and elevators

Regular cleaning of all air filters and air conditioning systems, among other steps

Several contact-less in-room dining options

Tailored housekeeping offerings

Care kits with disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizer and face masks provided to guests

Visit www.rosewoodhotels.com/en/ baha-mar.

