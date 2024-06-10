Ruby Hotels Debuts in Ireland

Ruby Hotels has unveiled Ruby Molly in Dublin, its latest opening, marking the group’s inaugural location in Ireland and its 18th hotel in Europe.

Located in Oxmanstown, just north of the River Liffey, the hotel is a stone’s throw away from the bustling Temple Bar district. The property where Ruby Molly now stands was originally part of the grounds of St. Mary’s Abbey, founded in 846. At its peak, the abbey was one of the largest and wealthiest in all of Ireland, playing a significant role in the founding of Dublin. Later, this site transitioned into a market quarter. This atmosphere inspires the hotel’s inviting space, with many seating areas and nooks created between cartwheels and baskets.

Ruby Molly offers 272 rooms with open vanities, glass rain showers, plush pocket spring mattresses, soundproofing and signature aromatherapy products. Guests can choose from five room categories, each designed to meet different preferences and needs. The NEST Rooms, measuring 172 square feet, and the COSY Rooms, offering approximately 182 square feet, are ideal for solo travelers. Couples or friends looking for extra comfort can opt for the LOVELY Rooms, ranging from 194 to 236 square feet. For those in search of a bit more space, the WOW Rooms and the LOFT Rooms with private terrace offer up to 270 square feet.

Guests can additionally enjoy healthy breakfasts, artisanal coffee, and Mediterranean-inspired snacks and cocktails, complemented by live performances by local bands. Additionally, a library showcases archeological discoveries from the surrounding area, providing insight into the region’s heritage.

Ruby Molly is easily accessible from the airport via bus and car. Guests can explore the pedestrian lanes lined with pubs, boutiques, galleries and eateries. Noteworthy attractions including the Guinness Storehouse and Phoenix Park are just a leisurely stroll away.

For more information, visit www.ruby-hotels.com/molly.

