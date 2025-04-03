Sani/Ikos Group Expands Mediterranean Footprint

Sani/Ikos Group, owner-operator of luxury beach resorts in the Mediterranean, has announced the acquisition of Athos Palace, Pallini Beach, and Theophano Imperial in Kassandra, Halkidiki, Greece. With a total strategic investment in excess of €400 million, Sani/Ikos Group will fully redevelop the three properties to transform the site into the luxury all-inclusive Ikos Kassandra, the first Ikos Grand Resort.

Scheduled to open in April 2029, Ikos Kassandra will be the most expansive Ikos property to date. Located in Kallithea, just an hour from Thessaloniki International Airport, the property will have a beachfront setting with nearly 2,000 feet of shoreline. The resort offers views of the Sithonia Peninsula, Toroneus Gulf and the island of Kelifos.

Ikos Kassandra will house close to 750 rooms, suites, and villas. The 40-acre site will offer guests multiple public and private pools, spas, sports centers, and exclusive spaces tailored for both families and adults. A signature beachfront promenade will offer a scenic experience, while 30-plus restaurants and bars will range from beach snacks to fine-dining venues.

Today, Sani/Ikos Group owns and operates 12 Sani and Ikos Resorts in Greece (Halkidiki, Corfu, Kos) and Spain (Marbella-Estepona, Mallorca). The Group is expanding with three new Ikos five-star properties: Ikos Kissamos in Crete, Ikos Marbella in Spain and Ikos Cortesia in the Algarve, Portugal, expected to open from 2026 to 2028 and adding more than 1,200 rooms, suites and villas. With Ikos Kassandra, the Group’s total capacity will exceed 5,600 keys by 2029. In parallel, major investments are underway at Sani Resort, including the renovation and extension of Sani Asterias and the renovation of Sani Club (completion of both by April 2025), as well as a two-phase renovation of Sani Beach (completion by April 2028), among other key projects.

These developments are part of Sani/Ikos Group's broader five-year investment plan of over €1 billion, aimed at expanding its regional footprint across the Mediterranean. The Group, additionally, "drives innovation" through its Sani Green and Ikos Green ESG programs, committing to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2030, eliminating single-use plastics and reducing landfill waste to near zero. The Group also actively supports biodiversity conservation through partnerships with experts, and invests in targeted social responsibility initiatives that foster positive social impact.

