Athens Beach Club Debuts New Glamping Experience

Lifestyle hospitality brand Domes has announced the launch of 91 Athens Riviera in Greece. The luxury cabana beach club experience is an inaugural project developed by Grivalia Hospitality and designed by Chadios Architects. Alongside a private members’ club, this project offers wellness and luxury experiences for both private members and glamping guests.

This lifestyle venue is located a short distance from Athens’ city center. Its 28 “Luxents,” or luxury tents, span 463 square feet each and have individual plunge pools. Offering garden or lagoon views, all cabanas are appointed with a super-king bed, a 50-inch TV and speaker, a well-stocked mini bar, coffee machine and bath amenities.

Culinary offerings include fine-dining restaurant Barbarossa, which serves Cycladic and Mediterranean-inspired menus. 91 Athens Riviera will also have a selection of bars and is within walking distance to various local favorites.

Wellness experiences include eight tennis courts (private lessons with professional instructors available), beachfront training, sunrise yoga and sunset Pilates, personalized coaching and comprehensive body assessments. Other facilities include a heated outdoor swimming pool, a fully equipped fitness center and Domes’ signature Soma Spa, which offers a range of treatments and expertise by therapists.

Additionally, a clubhouse houses a Domes Neema boutique, changing facilities and outdoor spaces.

Guests of 91 Athens Riviera will have access to the 28 cabanas, culinary and mixology experiences at the onsite restaurants/bars, Domes’ signature Soma Spa and fitness center, beach and pool areas, and tennis courts. Members will have access to all of the above amenities, in addition to a dedicated Members’ Clubhouse and exclusive access to a private area at the beach. Members can also partake in certain special events and gatherings, and enjoy exclusive offers and discounts.

For more information, visit www.91athensriviera.gr.

