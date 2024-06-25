Hoper Launches as First Scheduled Helicopter Airline in Greece

Hoper has launched as the first-ever airline company in Greece to offer daily scheduled helicopter flights, providing fixed routes and departure times from Athens to the Aegean Islands. By providing fast, scenic and safe helicopter flights, Hoper connects travelers to Greece’s remote destinations in less than 45 minutes.

Flights to Athens, Antiparos, Folegandros, Ios, Kea (Tzea), Mykonos, Patmos, Santorini, Sifnos, Patmos, Spetses and Tinos are now in service for summer 2024 and available to book online as individual one-way or round-trip seats. One-way fares start at €160 to 350 (approximately $171 to $375) depending on the destination. Travelers can simply book one seat without needing to charter the entire helicopter, making the form of travel more accessislbe to a wider range of passengers, according to Dimitris Kossyfas, chief commercial officer of Hoper.

The Athens-based company will operate year-round with a fleet of five glass-cockpit Robinson R44 and R66 helicopters. The flights will originate from its base in Koropi, Athens, which is only 15 minutes by private car or taxi from Athens International Airport, as well as from Mykonos and Santorini, to other islands. Hoper also operates chartered flights on a request basis for passengers whose plans may not align with scheduled routes.

Founded by three Greek entrepreneurs and travel enthusiasts Dimitris Memos, Costas Gerardos and George Papaioannidis, Hoper aims to offer fast, comfortable and safe travel to Greece’s most popular destinations in the Aegean Islands. The company plans to add new destinations in the mainland later this year.

The company prioritizes safety, convenience and innovation. As part of this commitment, Hoper upgraded all the existing helipads in the destinations it serves.

For more information, visit www.flyhoper.com.

