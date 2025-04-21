Santorini’s Sandblu Resort Opens for Its First Full Season

Sandblu, a new luxury resort in Santorini overlooking the seaside village of Kamari from the foothills of Greece’s Thira mountain, has opened for its first full season. Designed by Rockwell Group, Sandblu offers 66 rooms, suites and villas, six dining concepts, the Aurora spa, high-end retail, sophisticated amenities and a peaceful location on the island’s east side. Sandblu also offers a Kids Club with daily programming, two pools and a concierge to arrange specialized island excursions such as horse-riding along volcanic beaches, wine tasting at local vineyards and yacht trips around Santorini’s caldera, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Sandblu’s rooms and suites are designed in a modern, Greek esthetic, with many offering outdoor terraces and private plunge pools set against views of the Aegean Sea. The resort also has three villas. Spread across two floors, Villa Orama and Villa Oniro suit families and groups with each having a spacious living area, fully equipped kitchen, two bedrooms with en-suite marble bathrooms, and a private terrace featuring ample space for entertaining or a dip in the infinity pool.

Sandblu offers six food and beverage venues:

Nectar , Sandblu’s signature dinner restaurant, offers modern Greek cuisine and seafood alongside the beats of a resident DJ against the backdrop of an al fresco setting.

, Sandblu’s signature dinner restaurant, offers modern Greek cuisine and seafood alongside the beats of a resident DJ against the backdrop of an al fresco setting. Plateia , the resort’s all-day dining restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating, serves Mediterranean cuisine for breakfast, lunch and dinner with live cooking stations, traditional dishes and poolside menus.

, the resort’s all-day dining restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating, serves Mediterranean cuisine for breakfast, lunch and dinner with live cooking stations, traditional dishes and poolside menus. Aroma wine bar offers a refined selection of wines curated by the house sommelier who will share knowledge on Santorini’s viniculture, including the Assyrtiko grape, which is used to produce the island’s white wines and sweet Vinsanto wine.

wine bar offers a refined selection of wines curated by the house sommelier who will share knowledge on Santorini’s viniculture, including the Assyrtiko grape, which is used to produce the island’s white wines and sweet Vinsanto wine. Stari serves homemade sandwiches, pastries, fruit tarts, and hot and cold beverages like local coffee and tea and nutritious smoothies.

serves homemade sandwiches, pastries, fruit tarts, and hot and cold beverages like local coffee and tea and nutritious smoothies. Santovini opens this season for private dining and wine tastings, offering guests an immersion into the wine heritage of Greece with a curated collection of local bottles complemented by international labels.

opens this season for private dining and wine tastings, offering guests an immersion into the wine heritage of Greece with a curated collection of local bottles complemented by international labels. Imerovigli opens this season and is a 10-minute drive from Sandblu. Guests can enjoy clifftop dining amongst Aegean Sea sunset views. The outlet serves contemporary fare made from local ingredients and fresh seafood, accompanied by wines. The outpost is an extension of the Sandblu resort experience, complete with four suites with caldera views adjacent to the restaurant.

Guests can also harvest their own ingredients via a specially curated experience in the Sandblu Garden, followed by a cooking class with the resort’s head chef.

The resort’s wellness offerings include Aurora spa, which has eight treatment rooms, a sauna, indoor pool alongside a range of customizable treatments and massages utilizing 111SKIN and ESPA products. Aurora also offers multi-day wellness retreats and tailored programs to promote health, beauty and well-being. Manicure, pedicure and haircare services are also available. In addition to a modern fitness center with personal trainers on demand, indoor and outdoor yoga and Pilates classes are offered daily.

Sandblu offers custom packages and buyout capabilities for weddings, celebrations and corporate events for up to 300 people. The resort provides in-house services including event planning, catering and tailored itinerary building for groups.

Tip: Opening promotions include “Santorini Inside Out,” which offers a special rate, one cooking class and one wine tasting session per person, early check in and late checkout, complimentary airport transfers and concierge service. Additionally, the “Sandblu Opening Offer” is available for bookings through April 30 and provides 20 percent off all stays through the 2025 season.

For more information, visit www.sandblu.com.

Related Stories

Sani/Ikos Group Expands Mediterranean Footprint

JW Marriot to Open First Property in Greece in 2025

Unforgettable Travel Company Launches 2025 Greece Itineraries

Sunrise Beach Hotel Joins Myconian Collection