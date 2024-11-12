SLS Playa Mujeres Opens All-Inclusive in Cancún

SLS Playa Mujeres, the brand’s first ever all-inclusive offering, has opened its doors on the Yucatán Peninsula in Mexico.

The resort offers 498 rooms and suites. Set across Delight, Captivate and Euphoria categories, the guestrooms have fully furnished balconies and terraces. Captivate Swim Out rooms feature private gardens that sweep down to river pools, while en-suite bathrooms are outfitted for post-pool glam complete with luxury amenities. SLS Playa Mujeres offers a collection of one- and two-bedroom suites, alongside the three-bedroom suite, The Envy.

The opening of SLS Playa Mujeres also marks the debut of SLS Elite, a selection of rooms offering enhanced guest experiences including private lounge access, preferred dining reservations and entry to an exclusive beach. Amongst the SLS Elite offering are two-level rooms, each topped with a private roof deck jacuzzi, lounge and panoramic views. SLS Elite guests can expect personalized check-in, butler service, a premium spirits package and airport transfers for extended stays, besides a complimentary Ciel Spa thermal bath experience. SLS Elite rooms and suites will also feature bespoke reusable water bottles and beach totes to use throughout the resort.

SLS Playa Mujeres features 18 culinary and mixology experiences including Mediterranean-inspired dining destinations Fi’lia and Cleo; Caracol, offering grilled seafood; Union, channeling the classic spirit of a New York steakhouse; Lotus, offering Asian fusion flavors; Hudson Tavern, which serves up modern American comfort food; Bungalow, which offers casual bites perfect for families; Privilege seamlessly slinks from sun-dappled daytime lounging to nightlife hotspot, buzzing with cocktails and DJ beats; Smoke & Mirrors offers craft cocktails served alongside a curated cigar collection; and beach club Twiggy.

At the heart of the resort is the 20,000-square-foot Ciel Spa, featuring thermal baths, an outdoor pool, and 20 treatment rooms. Wellness facilities include two state-of-the-art gyms, an outdoor gym, TRX training zone and fitness program led by Nike-sponsored trainer Julio Bustelo.

Guests can also enjoy entertainment options such as cabaret, fire dance, and more. In the Coati Club, children can perform in talent shows, build sandcastles, make robots and participate in an array of experiences. Teenage guests can beat box, learn to DJ, play dodge ball or just chill in the lounge.

The resort has five pools including a family pool and kid-friendly splash park, an adults-only pool and SLS Elite-pool at Privilege. Guests can also enjoy water sports, while the private marina allows for easy access to Isla Mujeres and the Great Mayan Reef beyond. Playa Mujeres is also home to a Greg Norman-designed golf course, dotted with lagoons and featuring oceanfront holes.

SLS Playa Mujeres features nine versatile spaces and a nearly 10,000-square-foot ballroom that accommodates up to 920 guests. A hybrid theater brings a tropical edge to TED talks or private screenings and movie nights. For couples looking to tie the knot, the resort offers a selection of venues to accommodate everything from romantic beachfront wedding ceremonies to candle-lit rehearsal dinners.

SLS Playa Mujeres is set within an exclusive gated community and located just 30 minutes from Cancún International Airport. Intrepid adventurers can also discover the history and culture of the Mayan civilization with day trips to ancient Mayan sites of Chichen Itza, Tulum or Coba.

SLS Playa Mujeres is part of Ennismore’s ALL Inclusive Collection, a digital platform that allows guests to discover a curated selection of over 35 all-inclusive resorts in a range of destinations.

For more information, visit www.slshotels.com/playamujeres.

Related Stories

New: Kids Stay Free All Year at Palmar Beach Resort Riviera Maya

Los Cabos Resorts Opens All-Inclusive Off-Property Dining Policy

Thompson Playa Del Carmen to Be Rebranded as Hyatt Centric

Hilton Adds Another All-Inclusive Offering in Cancun