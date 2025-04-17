SLS Playa Mujeres Debuts SLS Elite and Signature Suites

SLS Playa Mujeres, SLS’s first luxury all-inclusive beach resort in Cancún, Mexico, has unveiled the SLS Elite luxury experience. The resort has also revealed two new accommodations: the two-bedroom Luxuriate Suite and the three-bedroom Envy Suite.

Set on the sands of Playa Mujeres within a gated enclave just north of Cancún, SLS Playa Mujeres debuted in late 2024. Now, guests booking SLS Elite unlock a tier of privileges, which begins with a check-in inside the SLS Elite Lounge, followed by the attentive service of a butler who manages everything from morning workout sessions to turndown nightcaps.

Elite guests enjoy priority access to the resort’s amenities, such as exclusive pool and beach areas, prime-time restaurant reservations and preferred seats at evening entertainment. Each morning begins with à la carte breakfast at Brasserie Maxine, reserved entirely for SLS Elite guests. On Saturdays, they can enjoy complimentary entry to the adults-only party at Privilege. Wellness is woven into the experience, too, with preferred bookings for personal fitness sessions and a complimentary thermal bath experience—a guided, multi-sensory circuit of heat and contrast, moving through sauna, aromatic steam, cold plunge and soaking pools—at the 20,000-square-foot Ciel Spa. Guests also enjoy discounts on spa treatments and retail, as well as savings on select motorized water sports.

Tip: For those staying three nights or more, a bottle of premium spirits awaits upon arrival. Additionally, guests booking directly for seven nights or more can enjoy roundtrip airport transfers. SLS Elite is available across a selection of accommodations.

The resort has also unveiled two new suites. The two-bedroom Luxuriate Suite spans 2,497 square feet and can accommodate couples, friends and families. Framing marina and ocean views, this two-story retreat offers double-height glass windows, an open-concept living and dining area, two king bedrooms and a kitchenette. A spiral staircase leads to a lofted balcony. Each en-suite bathroom has spa-inspired details, including a freestanding tub, double vanity, walk-in closet and double shower. Guests can enjoy both an indoor jacuzzi and a marble-clad outdoor hot tub on the private terrace.

The three-bedroom Envy Suite spans 6,027 square feet, and is ideal for milestone celebrations and multi-generational escapes. Anchored by a primary king bedroom with a spa-style bathroom, walk-in closet and freestanding soaking tub, the suite expands to include two adjoining guestrooms (available as one king and one double queen), creating the flexibility of a private three-bedroom residence. The suite has a living space, formal dining area, private rooftop terrace and a full kitchen, complete with stove, fridge and bar setup. With views over the Caribbean Sea and Isla Mujeres, the terrace is outfitted with a marble-clad hot tub, open-air bar and shaded lounge area with seating.

For more information, visit www.slshotels.com/playamujeres.

