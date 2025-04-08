The Standard, Brussels to Open Spring 2025

The Standard hotel brand has announced its expansion in Europe with the opening of its newest property in Belgium’s capital: The Standard, Brussels.

The Standard, Brussels is part of the ZIN redevelopment project in the Northern Quarter, a mixed-use complex that combines apartments, shared spaces, offices and hotel. The hotel’s design draws inspiration from post-war modernism, reconnecting with the neighborhood’s architectural roots.

The Standard, Brussels features 200 rooms and suites spread across 28 stories. The lobby will serve as a versatile lounge, seamlessly shifting from day to night, offering a space perfect for everything from a casual coffee to a business meeting. Additionally, the bar will connect with the adjacent restaurant. On the ground floor, a botanical garden will offer a peaceful retreat, blending natural beauty with urban tranquility.

Three dining concepts will be available, with more details to be revealed in the coming months. The ground-floor restaurant, Double Standard, will connect to the lobby, offering a blend of American and Belgian bar fare, complemented by a beer selection, right next to the mid-century modern lobby bar. On the 29th floor, Lila29, a restaurant and bar will offer 360-degree views of Brussels.

For the first time, The Standard will introduce extended-stay Suites for guests visiting Brussels for weeks or months on end. Designated on the last two top floors of the property, these rooms average 50 square feet. These accommodations are fully furnished, and feature a living room, workspaces and kitchenettes. Amenities include but are not limited to 24/7 concierge services, weekly housekeeping services, discounts on dining as well as laundry, and more.

For more information, visit www.standardhotels.com.

Related Stories

Sani/Ikos Group Expands Mediterranean Footprint

The Social Hub to Revitalize Rome's San Lorenzo District

Now Open on the Douro River: Tivoli Kopke Porto Gaia Hotel

Hyatt Plans to Make the U.K. Its Third-Largest European Market