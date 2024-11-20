The StandardX, Bangkok Phra Arthit Debuts in November

The StandardX brand continues its expansion with the debut of The StandardX, Bangkok Phra Arthit. Following the brand’s inaugural launch in Melbourne’s Fitzroy neighborhood earlier this year, this second outpost embraces Bangkok’s art scene with a rotating art gallery set amongst its 62 guestrooms and two culinary concepts.

As the "younger sibling" of The Standard, The StandardX brand offers minimalist rooms and cultural programming. The StandardX, Bangkok is set in Bangkok’s old town on the banks of the Chao Phraya River nearby Silapakorn University, the city’s most prominent arts institution. The hotel is surrounded by a creative enclave brimming with cafés, bars, restaurants and a lively music scene. The hotel houses the 10 10 Art Gallery that showcases both visiting and permanent collections by local artists with international recognition, launching with Gongkan and MRKREME. Both artists were commissioned to decorate The StandardX, Bangkok’s streetside and riverfront façades with their signature artwork. The property will also introduce an artist-in-residence program, serving as an incubator for emerging talent accompanied by workshops, events, and panels that will create a creative exchange with guests and locals.

Guestrooms range from 333 square feet to 495 square feet across four categories, from the intimate Cozy King and Cozy Twin to King on the River and the spacious King of Kings. The hotel will offer dining concept BANG, an all-day Thai restaurant on the ground floor offering traditional Thai dishes made with local ingredients. Dishes include Grilled Chicken (Gor Lae) with Roti, Pong-Neng Fried Mussels and Som Tum Chao Phraya. Adjacent to BANG is The Box, a retail concept store that offers a selection of curated and crafted everyday essentials, snacks, beverages, and local goods. In line with The StandardX’s commitment to sustainability and supporting local communities, the hotel has collaborated with growers in Pua District, Nan Province to cultivate coffee varieties served throughout the hotel.

Perched on the sixth floor, The Roof is inspired by the flavors of Mexico enjoyed next to a cozy pool with views of the Chao Phraya.

For more details, visit www.standardx.com/bangkok.

