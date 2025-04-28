Starhotels Acquires Hermitage Hotel & Resort in Forte dei Marmi

Continuing its growth strategy, Starhotels has announced the acquisition of ownership and management of the Hermitage Hotel & Resort in Forte dei Marmi.

Located in Versilia, the Hermitage Hotel & Resort is an eco-friendly family resort set within a park spanning over one acre, surrounded by pine forests with views of the Alpi Apuane. Founded in the 1970s by the Maschietto Family and afterwards renovated by architect Vittorio Maschietto, the hotel offers a sustainable retreat with 59 rooms and suites, a refined bar and restaurant, and a large swimming pool within the park, which also includes a dedicated vegetable garden serving the restaurant.

The hotel will join the Collezione portfolio at the end of 2025 summer season, marking Starhotels' major expansion into the resort segment. With this move, Starhotels also further strengthens its position in the luxury segment of the Italian market.

The Hermitage will maintain its identity, "enhanced by Starhotels Collezione's management expertise." Targeted investments are planned to update the property, improving the guest experience with new services, sustainable initiatives and an increasingly refined lifestyle offering, in complete harmony with the natural environment that surrounds it.

This new acquisition is part of the Group's dynamic 2024 and 2025: September 2024 saw the reopening of Hotel d'Inghilterra, an iconic five-star hotel in Rome located on Via Bocca di Leone, just a few steps from Via Condotti, while summer 2025 will see the opening of the five-star Hotel Gabrielli Venezia – Starhotels Collezione and the launch of Teatro Luxury Apartments Firenze – Starhotels Collezione, an innovative luxury residential offering in Florence.

