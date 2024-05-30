Starhotels Launches New Tour for Guests

Starhotels has announced its “Grand Tour,” a new travel itinerary between Starhotels Collezione in Florence, Milan, Rome, Siena, Trieste, Venice, Vicenza, London and Paris.

Starhotels has created an itinerary that includes a stay of at least two nights in two Starhotels Collezione destinations. Tip: Custom experiences” are also available upon request. Guests can visit artisan workshops that are part of Italy’s heritage and they can take part in the crafting process with Italy’s master artisans. Experiences range from the Venetian mask workshop for guests of the Splendid Venice, to Rome’s ancient hat workshop offered to guests of Hotel d’Inghilterra and the art of the Florentine mosaic for those who choose the Helvetia & Bristol in Florence. These are just some of the private tours available in the group’s Italian destinations, alongside new “Craft Experiences” in Trieste, Vicenza and Siena, and others that can be organized on request in London and Paris.

A new cocktail has been created by Cibréo, available in all the Starhotels Collezione.

The “Grand Tour” package includes:

A stay (not consecutive) in at least two Starhotels Collezione of the guest’s choice, in Italy, Paris and London

A 20 percent discount with breakfast included

A bottle of Italian sparkling wine on arrival

A welcome souvenir crafted by the Florentine leather goods brand Pineider

On request and at the guest’s choice, artisan workshop experiences as part of La Grande Bellezza – The Dream Factory

For more information, visit www.grandtour.starhotels.com/en.

Related Stories

Crete, Greece Gets New Accommodations

Florence Hotel Gets New Name and Branding

The Hoxton, Florence to Open in Italy This Winter

Rafael Nadal's ZEL Costa Brava to Open in June 2024