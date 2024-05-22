Florence Hotel Gets New Name and Branding

Tivoli Hotels & Resorts has announced its expansion in Italy with the addition of a historical property in Florence: Tivoli Palazzo Gaddi Firenze Hotel. A palace dating to the 16th century, the 86-key property has been restored and is slated to open as a Tivoli Hotel in June. Formerly an NH Collection Hotel, Tivoli Palazzo Gaddi is the second Tivoli Hotel in Italy, joining Tivoli Portopiccolo Sistiana Wellness Resort & Spa.

Originally consisting of two historical buildings, Tivoli Palazzo Gaddi features frescoed rooms, paintings and objets d’art, many from the 16th century. The hotel is located close to the city’s main cultural attractions, including the Duomo—which can be seen from many of the guestrooms—the Piazzale Michelangelo, the Medici Chapel and San Lorenzo Market. The hotel is also walking distance from Santa Maria Novella train station and a 20-minute drive from Amerigo Vespucci Airport.

Tivoli Palazzo Gaddi features 86 guestrooms, including four suites. The presidential suite has a terrace with views over the cathedral and the city below.

F&B venues include The Winter Garden, an indoor-outdoor fine-dining restaurant that serves Tuscan and Italian cuisine; the rooftop bar offers cocktails and light bites, alongside views over the city and the Duomo; the lobby bar features a skylight and fireplace, and offers cocktails, a curated wine list and antipasti inspired by local culinary traditions.

Tivoli Palazzo Gaddi also features three rooms, ideal for events and celebrations; each features frescoed ceilings, and five meeting spaces, with a total capacity for 200 guests.

For more information, visit www.tivolihotels.com.

