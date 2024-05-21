Minor Hotels’ NH Collection Debuts in Finland

NH Collection has announced the opening of NH Collection Helsinki Grand Hansa. The hotel marks the debut of Minor Hotels’ NH Collection brand in Finland, and the second in the Nordics following NH Collection Copenhagen in Denmark, which launched in 2021.

NH Collection Helsinki Grand Hansa combines two heritage buildings: the Art Nouveau-style New Student House built in 1910, and Seurahuone, Helsinki’s oldest continuously operated hotel. First established on the market square in 1833, Seurahuone moved to its current location in 1913.

The hotel features 224 guestrooms and suites, including a 1,722-square-foot Presidential Suite. F&B options include the Hansa Café Bar & Brasserie that serves French cuisine; and Kupoli bar, slated to open in August, is located in the historic dome-shaped tower with 360-degree city views.

The hotel’s spa features a Finnish sauna, steam room and infra-red sauna. Guests will also have access to the gym that spans more than 3,329 square feet. Guided sauna experiences and wellness treatments are available on request.

NH Collection Helsinki Grand Hansa offers more than 7,534 square feet of event space and nine flexible, technically equipped meeting rooms. Additionally, the historic Ballroom has hosted a range of events since the early 20th century.

The hotel is less than a three-minute walk from the Central Railway Station, with trains to and from Helsinki Airport. Nearby attractions include two national parks within easy reach of the city center, open year-round and suitable for visitors of all ages. Other places of interest include art museums Amos Rex, Ateneum and Kiasma, alongside traditional cafés and restaurants.

For more information, visit www.nh-collection.com.

