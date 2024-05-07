Introducing: Botanic Sanctuary Antwerp, Belgium

Hidden behind ancient walls, within Antwerp’s Botanic Gardens, is the 108-key hotel Botanic Sanctuary Antwerp. Formerly a 13th-century monastery comprising five historic buildings, the meticulously restored property will reveal The Botanic Suite this year, marking the completion of a four-year transformation. The hotel offers five restaurants, three of which have earned Michelin stars, a bar, a 10,764-square-foot spa, an apothecary, a 15th-century chapel, 18 conference rooms, a screening theater and an exclusive whiskey investment club.

Botanic Sanctuary Antwerp is home to buildings that date back to 1400. Where possible, the original function of rooms have been preserved—the two monastery kitchens now serve as dining rooms and the monastery’s 19th-century pharmacy has been brought back into use as a modern-day apothecary. Each room and suite has been individually designed and filled with warm colors, antiques, artwork and more. Guests can choose from a range of accommodations, including the Comfort Room, the Diamond Suite and the new Botanic Suite.

Hertog Jan, the two-Michelin star restaurant is located in the former cloister. Guests can enjoy a three-hour omakase experience, which showcases the produce grown in the greenhouse and garden. Fine Fleur and Het Gebaar, both of which have earned a Michelin star, offer dishes ranging from traditional afternoon pancakes to modern and exotic twists on casual fine dining; Henry’s Bar is a "haven" for Antwerp’s cosmopolitan crowd, while the invitation-only whiskey investment club, The Unprecedented, is hidden in the Botanic Sanctuary’s ancient vaulted cellar. Here, invitees and investors can enjoy "single malt Scotch whiskeys so rare that they’re no longer available anywhere else in the world."

The Botanic Health Spa spans three floors and has 10 treatment rooms, a Finnish sauna with herbal infusions, a steam bath and a 60-foot-long pool set within a glass conservatory. Through herbal healing—taken from the monastery’s history when the monks and nuns would grow plants and herbs for remedial purposes—the spa focuses on holistic health and promotes long-term well-being. Guests can expect comprehensive wellness programs from acupuncture to osteopathy, in addition to natural Saint Charles spa products.

For more information, visit www.botanicantwerp.be.

