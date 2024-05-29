The Hoxton, Florence to Open in Italy This Winter

Marking a return to Italy, The Hoxton’s expansion continues with its Florence property set to open later this year. Housed in a late-Renaissance palazzo, The Hoxton, Florence will have 161 bedrooms, including a three-bedroom house, plus a lobby, an Italian Riviera-inspired restaurant, a courtyard, a late-night wine bar and event spaces.

The hotel is split across two buildings: a 16th-century palazzo with its original facade and vaulted arcade and a 1980s Andrea Branzi-designed building, with its timber-slatted facade and minimal, linear architecture. The buildings are connected by an open-air courtyard with a fountain and landscaped gardens that serve as an outdoor dining space for the restaurant. The hotel’s bedrooms are split across the two buildings. Some rooms offer views of the Duomo, while others have outdoor bathtubs or landscaped terraces; yet others are split across two levels with a spacious lounge and spiral staircase. Additionally, The Hoxton, Florence will have a “House” category: a self-contained three-bedroom apartment with a kitchen, lounge and shaded private courtyard. The “House,” a new category for the brand, will also be available at The Hoxton, Edinburgh.

The ground floor houses a lobby and coffee counter, where guests and locals can enjoy espressos and cocktails. Alassio, an Italian restaurant with a focus on seafood and holiday-inspired dishes, is spread across an intimate dining room, vaulted winter garden and courtyard. Enoteca Violetta, the wine bar, showcases a collection of European wines.

The hotel also offers two event spaces. The 968-square-foot vaulted wine cellar in the basement has two connecting rooms and a bar. Up top, a shaded rooftop terrace spanning 1,400 square feet has its own bar and offers views across the city. The courtyard will also be available for private events such as fashion shows and weddings.

The hotel is surrounded by cobblestone streets filled with galleries, boutiques and bakeries. Nearby attractions include the Duomo, Uffizi Gallery and Fortezza da Basso, the home of Pitti Uomo.

For more information, visit www.thehoxton.com/florence.

