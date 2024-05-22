Crete, Greece Gets New Accommodations

Greek hospitality brand Phāea has opened a new residence in the Cretan village of Κoutouloufari. The Phāea Traditional House accommodates up to five guests and is a blend of traditional and minimalist luxury.

This restored, self-catered house showcases modern-day amenities alongside traditional elements of Crete, including hand-woven textiles, ceramics and wooden furniture. The house features a full kitchen, where guests can rustle up a Cretan-inspired meal with local produce.

The living room, complete with a fireplace, is well suited for socializing or unwinding after a day of exploration.

Guests will have access to the nearby Hersonissos Beach. They can also explore the village’s narrow streets and tree-lined squares where locals meet to sip raki, and marvel at the Pyrgias mountains.

The rate for the Phāea Traditional House starts at $250 per night and includes breakfast, Wi-Fi and taxes. The house operates from May 1 to November 1, 2024.

Phāea is a private Greek family company that curates meaningful travel experiences. The female-led company, managed by second-generation hoteliers Agapi and Costantza Sbokou, operates four hotels under the Phāea brand.

For more information, visit www.phaea.com.

