Rafael Nadal's ZEL Costa Brava to Open in June 2024

Following the successful opening of ZEL Mallorca, the lifestyle brand created by Meliá Hotels International and Rafael Nadal has announced its second hotel in Spain: ZEL Costa Brava. The 214-key property is set to open in June 2024.

ZEL Costa Brava is situated on the coast of Cala Giverola. The area is home to such landmarks as the Tossa de Mar castle, the Vila Vella, the Ametllers Roman Villa and more. The hotel's rooms and suites range from one- to three-room layouts, including Suites, Junior Suites, Casa ZEL and Duplex accommodations, all offering views of the sea, mountains or gardens. F&B options include the Beach Club at Cala Giverola, a lobby bar, a food truck, beach bar and several terraces for outdoor dining. The hotel’s central patio serves as a communal gathering spot, ideal for enjoying specialty coffee from Café de Finca or perusing local and international goods.

Wellness offerings at ZEL Costa Brava include a spa with a heated pool overlooking the mountains, a sun terrace with sea views, steam rooms, saunas, and an extensive menu of treatments for couples, solo travelers and families alike. Guests will also have access to a fully equipped gym and can participate in personalized or group training sessions.

Guests can enjoy 46 different sports activities, ranging from court sports including tennis and basketball to nature activities such as Nordic walking and cycling, as well as water sports in its semi-Olympic pool. Weekly activities will be organized by the ZEL Club, including swimming circuits, group runs, cooking classes, social gatherings and festive experiences held in the property’s leisure and dining spaces.

ZEL Costa Brava is located just 20 miles from the Girona-Costa Brava International Airport and less than 70 miles from Barcelona.

For more information, visit www.melia.com.

