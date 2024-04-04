Grand Hyatt Marks Spanish City Debut With Barcelona Opening

Hyatt Hotels has announced the opening of Grand Hyatt Barcelona. The hotel marks the first urban Grand Hyatt hotel in Spain, and the fifth Grand Hyatt hotel operating in Europe. Hyatt offers the fourth-largest hospitality portfolio in Spain by room count, spanning eight brands and 50 properties in the country.

Grand Hyatt Barcelona is situated in the Alta Barcelona area. Nearby attractions include the Monastery of Pedralbes and Camp Nou, home of FC Barcelona. The hotel offers 465 guestrooms, including 49 signature suites and one penthouse. Infused with Art Deco-inspired design, each room offers modern amenities, including luxury cosmetic products.

The hotel houses four culinary options, including Maymanta, a Peruvian restaurant perched on the 19th-floor rooftop, providing 360-degree views of Barcelona; Leña, the steakhouse, set to open later this year; Sofia Bar & Tapas, offering Mediterranean cuisine and tapas paired with signature cocktails, which guests can enjoy on the terrace; and Philosophia, a boutique coffee shop serving pastries, fruit and salads and inviting guests to an open-air terrace overlooking Avenida Diagonal and the Alta Barcelona neighborhood.

Guests can additionally indulge in a range of wellness facilities at the Oasis Spa by Natura Bissé, a "first-of-its-kind" collaboration with the Spanish brand. The spa offers an 807-square-foot pool and waterfall, a Turkish steam area, a sauna and private cabins for signature treatments by Natura Bissé. Guests can also enjoy a private cabin area equipped with a hot tub, Turkish bath and sauna.

Beyond the above, the hotel offers an outdoor pool complete with a terrace, sunbeds, pool bar and restaurant.

Grand Hyatt Barcelona also has 22 meeting spaces spanning 35,000 square feet. Noteworthy among these is the 9,300-square-foot event space, ideal for hosting conferences and large-scale events.

For more information, visit www.grandhyattcarcelona.com.

