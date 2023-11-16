Thompson Hotel Planned for Seville, Spain

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has announced that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into an agreement with Hoteles Color Especial S.L. to open Thompson Seville. ​This new hotel will mark the first Hyatt hotel in the fourth-largest city in Spain.

Anticipated to open in 2026, the 101-room luxury lifestyle property will be fourth Thompson property in Europe, joining Thompson Madrid, which opened in 2022, and the previously announced Thompson Rome, expected to open mid-2024, and Thompson Vienna, which is slated to join the Hyatt portfolio in 2025.

Home to three UNESCO World Heritage Sites and "bursting" with flamenco music, Andalusian gastronomy and antique charm, Hyatt says Seville is an ideal base for its Thompson brand. The hotel will provide a setting for guests to immerse themselves in local culture both in the hotel and out, as the hotel is within walking distance to Seville’s vibrant city center. To that effect, Thompson Seville's guestrooms and suites will be designed and styled to showcase the city's cultural scene. The hotel will also have a restaurant, a rooftop bar with a pool, dedicated meeting rooms, coworking space and a gym, among other amenities.

The expansion of the Thompson Hotels brand is reflective of Hyatt’s accelerated brand growth in Spain. Hyatt’s Spanish portfolio spans 11 different brands. With the combination of iconic properties in cities such as Madrid and Barcelona with its portfolio of resorts in the Canary and Balearic archipelagos, Hyatt offers the fourth-largest hospitality portfolio in the country by room count.

For more information, visit www.thompsonhotels.com.

