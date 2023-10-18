Tivoli La Caleta Tenerife Resort Debuts in Spain

Tivoli Hotels & Resorts has announced its debut in Spain with the opening of Tivoli La Caleta Tenerife Resort.

Located on southern Tenerife’s coast, nestled between the mountains and the Atlantic Ocean, Tivoli La Caleta is a 15-minute drive from Tenerife South International Airport, with direct access to the seven-mile coastline promenade, connecting the village of La Caleta to the town of Los Cristianos. The five-star property offers 284 rooms including 20 suites. All rooms sport designer furniture, local artwork and high-tech conveniences.

The resort houses three restaurants: Seen Beach Club, Yakuza and Guilty. Seen Beach Club serves a range of seafood and meats, besides creative cocktails; Yakuza by Olivier offers an interpretation of East-meets-West fusion, as well as traditional Japanese offerings; and Guilty is "informal, fun and packed with unexpected delights." Guests can tuck into pizza, pasta and hamburgers from lunch through dinnertime. They can enjoy Alma Cocktail Bar in the lobby and El Clásico Sports Bar, where live games are shared over casual bites and beverages.

The spa and wellness area spans nearly 13,000 square feet and offers 10 treatment rooms, a vitality indoor pool, sauna, steam bath and an igloo to refresh and rejuvenate. Tivoli Shape is equipped with Technogym equipment, as well as professional World Padel Tour courts. All three heated pools are newly refurbished, one of which is saltwater, while another is adults-only.

Tivoli La Caleta Tenerife Resort also offers more than 9,580 square feet of flexible meeting spaces with ocean views.

As the brand’s debut in Spain coincides with the celebration of its 90th anniversary, guests can enjoy special experiences such as the Tivoli Timeless Tour and The Room 90.

For more information, visit www.tivolihotels.com.

Related Stories

Tivoli Hotels & Resorts to Debut in Italy’s Portopiccolo

Meliá Hotels International Announces Expansion

Tivoli's First All-Inclusive Resort Debuts in Portugal

Avani Hotels & Resorts Makes a Double Debut in Europe