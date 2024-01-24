Hyatt Continues Expansion in Europe, the Middle East and Africa

Hyatt Hotels has shared its expected growth trajectory for 2024 and beyond, across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), underscored by a record year of deal signings in 2023. Hyatt noted a record pipeline of 127,000 rooms worldwide as of year-end 2023, with key markets including Spain, the U.K., Italy, Portugal and Greece. This represents nearly 40 percent of existing rooms in the Hyatt portfolio.

Hyatt’s growth plans for 2024 include AluaSoul Costa Adeje, an Inclusive Collection resort located in Tenerife, and Palace de Muro, a Destination by Hyatt property in Alcúdia. AluaSoul Costa Adeje, a 226-key resort, is slated to open in the last quarter of the year following an extensive renovation. It is located on the beaches of the Adeje coast, in the south of Tenerife. Palace de Muro, a 184-key resort, is located on Muro Beach, Alcudia Bay. Both properties are in the process of being rebranded following a multi-property collaboration with Stoneweg.

Hyatt’s growth in 2024 and beyond includes an EMEA pipeline of over 70 properties spanning the company’s brand collections.

Timeless Collection properties deliver the comforts of a home away from home with a consistently elevated experience. This year is marked by significant expansion, particularly with the addition of two properties to the Park Hyatt brand. This expansion follows the notable opening of Park Hyatt Marrakech in December 2023. Additionally, select service brands Hyatt House and Hyatt Place continue to foster Hyatt’s entry into secondary markets. This year’s openings include Hyatt House Leeds and Hyatt Place Leeds, Park Hyatt Johannesburg and Park Hyatt London River Thames.

Boundless Collection hotels include, most notably, four Thompson Hotels properties, including the recently opened Thompson Madrid, Thompson Rome, Thompson Seville and Thompson Vienna.

The Inclusive Collection is expected to expand with notable entries into key resort destinations including Dreams Madeira Resort, Spa & Marina; and Zoëtry Halkidiki Resort & Spa.

For more information, visit www.hyatt.com.

