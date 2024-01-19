Secrets Tides Punta Cana Opens in the Dominican Republic

Hyatt Hotels has announced the opening of Secrets Tides Punta Cana, the latest Inclusive Collection resort to open in the Dominican Republic. The 688-key adults-only resort expands Hyatt’s leisure portfolio in the Caribbean destination to 17 resorts.

The resort is located along the palm-lined beach in the Uvero Alto neighborhood of Punta Cana. The all-suite resort offers a variety of room categories to accommodate guests’ preferences, all offering "Unlimited-Luxury" inclusions with a furnished balcony or terrace, a daily refreshed mini-bar, coffee bar, bath amenities, 24-hour room service, and more. The Preferred Club offers an upgraded experience with spacious suites and a range of additional services, including personalized check-in and checkout. Preferred Club guests have access to the Preferred Club Lounge, as well as private access to an exclusive pool and a dedicated area at the infinity pool and the beach. The guest experience is further enhanced with upgraded daily mini-bar service and an exclusive restaurant open for breakfast and lunch.

The resort’s F&B options include Tierra, serving South American flavors; and Meraki, a fusion restaurant offering à la carte Pan-Asian and hibachi delicacies and Mediterranean cuisine. There are six à la carte restaurants, including a buffet and a grill, along with 24-hour in-room dining service, besides eight bars and lounges serving domestic and international spirits. Guests can also reserve a private dinner at exclusive locations throughout the resort.

Secrets Tides Punta Cana additionally offers three pools and two outdoor hot tubs. Secrets Spa offers hydrotherapy and a range of relaxing treatments.

Deal: Travelers can save up to 40 percent on their stay at Secrets Tides Punta Cana with the “Best Year Yet” promotion booking through March 26, 2024, for travel through December 20, 2024.

For more information, visit www.hyatt.com.

