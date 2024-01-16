Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana Announces Reno

Karisma Hotels & Resorts, in partnership with Paramount, has announced a host of new openings and renovations that are taking place at Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. The extensive transformation includes new culinary experiences, an expansion of the family-favorite Aqua Nick waterpark and more.

The first phase of renovations at Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana will be unveiled in spring 2024, with the opening of two new spaces. Leading the charge in this transformation is the introduction of the Snick Lounge, a 90s-inspired space located in the former Vino Vino restaurant. Besides offering photo ops with Nickelodeon’s iconic grumpy cat Garfield, it houses an arcade game room, sports lounge and live music venue. Guests will have the chance to recreate their childhood memories and relax on the Big Orange Couch.

Further, in the former Doppio space, the resort has introduced The Sweetery, comprising a coffee station and ice cream options. Guests can choose from soft-serve scoops, popsicles, a range of toppings and cones. Savory selections include deli options and cold cuts.

Throughout 2024, additional resort enhancements will include new services and amenities, such as in-room art updates and character-themed culinary experiences. Aqua Nick, the resort’s waterpark, will receive a new main entry, two pools with a slide tower, restrooms, splash games and sun beds with large umbrellas. Also coming this year will be additions to the resort’s live entertainment offerings, bringing even more Slime and opportunities for guests to interact with some of their favorite Nickelodeon characters.

Visitors can enjoy complimentary access to Nickelodeon Place, interactive character experiences, signature Sliming events, and the "Gourmet Inclusive Experience by Karisma."

For more information, visit www.karismahotels.com.

