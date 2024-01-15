Aruba Shares Development Updates for 2024

Coming off of a year of record on-island visitation, the Aruba Tourism Authority (ATA) has shared new enhancements and developments elevating the visitor experience on the "One Happy Island" in the new year. From major hotel openings to an innovative travel resource and a notable cultural anniversary, 2024 will be a year of tourism developments in Aruba.

The noteworthy developments are led by two major hotel openings. First, the Iberostar Grand Aruba will celebrate its grand opening and welcome guests for the first time this summer. With 240 suites and located across from the Eagle Beach, the adults-only resort will be the first Iberostar property in the Dutch Caribbean and represents the further diversification of hotel options available to visitors. Outside of the suites, guests will enjoy access to the Tierra del Sol golf course, three restaurants, five bars, two pools and a spa.

Next, The St. Regis Palm Beach Aruba Resort is set to open at the end of 2024. The St. Regis brand will make its debut on the island and expand its luxury product with 220 luxurious rooms, five-star amenities and top-class dining, spa and pool offerings. Located near top attractions in Aruba, the hotel will be just the second St. Regis property in the Caribbean.

In addition, the culinary offerings available at hotels and in nearby Oranjestad have heightened throughout the island due to a handful of 2023 openings and enhancements that will elevate the 2024 experience:

Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino debuted its newest restaurant, Mercát , in the fall of 2023. Serving Mediterranean cuisine made from fresh ingredients and influences from Spain , Italy , Lebanon and Greece , Mercát combines Mediterranean design with Caribbean views.

debuted its newest restaurant, , in the fall of 2023. Serving Mediterranean cuisine made from fresh ingredients and influences from , , and , Mercát combines Mediterranean design with Caribbean views. Boardwalk Boutique Hotel Aruba introduced a brand-new restaurant, The Coco Café , in the summer of 2023, offering a Caribbean-inspired menu that ranges from breakfast to dinner, including tropical bar bites, salads and bowls, vegan options and entrees from the land and sea.

introduced a brand-new restaurant, , in the summer of 2023, offering a Caribbean-inspired menu that ranges from breakfast to dinner, including tropical bar bites, salads and bowls, vegan options and entrees from the land and sea. Divi and Tamarijn Aruba All Inclusives redefined their culinary offerings in 2023 with the following additions and renovations: Le Café , the newest dining venue at Divi Aruba All Inclusive, opened its doors in the summer of 2023 and offers freshly brewed gourmet coffees, teas and breakfast in open-air seating overlooking the Caribbean. Pure Lime Restaurant , the first full-service Mexican restaurant in Aruba, experienced a full upgrade in the fall of 2023 including fresh designs, new decor, an expanded menu, and an outdoor space with five tables seating up to 24 guests. Ginger, Asian Flavors now has a more modern, industrial look with indoor and outdoor seating where guests can enjoy the menu created by Executive Chef Paul Zijlstra .

redefined their culinary offerings in 2023 with the following additions and renovations: Hyatt Regency Aruba Resort Spa and Casino recently unveiled a full revamp of its signature restaurant, Ruinas Del Mar , including a complete renovation of the dining room and the introduction of a new menu from its new director of culinary experience, Chef Yvan Didelot . Inspired by the Bushiribana Gold Mill Ruins , the restaurant pays homage to this iconic piece of Aruban history and serves a variety of land and sea options.

recently unveiled a full revamp of its signature restaurant, , including a complete renovation of the dining room and the introduction of a new menu from its new director of culinary experience, . Inspired by the , the restaurant pays homage to this iconic piece of Aruban history and serves a variety of land and sea options. KOAL is the newest chef’s table experience in Aruba, housed in a monument building in the heart of downtown Oranjestad’s historic district. Sixteen guests are seated around the open kitchen as Aruban-born Chef Albert Raven showcases his flair over a five-course dinner.

Additionally, 2024 will include a major milestone for the celebration of Aruban culture with the 70th anniversary of Aruba's Carnival. Now through mid-February, locals and visitors alike will take part in the biggest Aruban Carnival yet with festive block parties, parades and musical events. The festivities will culminate with the Grand Carnival Parade on February 11.

These enhancements and cultural moments are complemented by new resources being implemented to streamline travel to and from the island. Slated for March 2024, Aruba will roll out the Aruba Happy One Pass, a digital travel credential system that will allow travelers to complete pre-boarding verification, share their information directly with immigration officials, and smoothly cross border checkpoints without providing their physical passports. Additionally, travelers can take advantage of new flight options to Aruba in 2024 such as:

Spirit Airlines is offering daily service to Arbua from Fort Lauderdale for the winter 2023-24 season, up from twice weekly. The airline is also using larger aircrafts by deploying its Airbus A321. The expansion represents 1,140 additional seats per week for the FLL – AUA route.

is offering daily service to Arbua from for the winter 2023-24 season, up from twice weekly. The airline is also using larger aircrafts by deploying its Airbus A321. The expansion represents 1,140 additional seats per week for the FLL – AUA route. Southwest Airlines is increasing its service to Aruba for the summer of 2024, ramping up its service from two weekly flights to five from Baltimore-Washington .

is increasing its service to Aruba for the summer of 2024, ramping up its service from two weekly flights to five from . Air Canada has restarted its service from Toronto to Aruba , with three weekly flights.

has restarted its service from to , with three weekly flights. Westjet has also increased the frequency for the winter 2023-24 season.

For more information on Aruba, visit aruba.com.

