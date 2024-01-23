Record Year for Hotel Signings Point to Traveler Confidence

Hilton, Hyatt and Marriott have all announced record years for signings in 2023. Hilton, additionally, opened more new rooms in Q4 2023 than any other quarter in its history. The strong pipelines among the three hotel giants point to confidence in travel for the foreseeable future.

Both Hyatt and Marriott’s pipelines are driven by an expansion in the luxury sector. Since 2017, Hyatt has added nearly 90,000 rooms among its luxury, lifestyle and resort segments—a combination of organic growth, conversions and strategic acquisitions (including the likes of Mr and Mrs Smith, Dream Hotel Group, Apple Leisure Group and Two Roads Hospitality). These moves have doubled the number of luxury rooms, tripled resort rooms and quadrupled lifestyle rooms.

Looking forward, growth in Hyatt’s luxury, lifestyle and resort portfolios will be lead by the Park Hyatt brand entering key global markets including London, Johannesburg, Changsha (China) and Kuala Lumpur, as well as expanding its presence in Mexico with scheduled openings in Cancun, Los Cabos and Mexico City. Within its lifestyle portfolio, the Thompson Hotels brand is gaining significant momentum in Europe, with upcoming debuts in Rome, Vienna and Seville. Hyatt also plans to bring Thompson Hotels to Asia Pacific with Thompson Shanghai Expo (China), while America openings include Houston, Palm Springs and South Beach, FL, plus Puerto Vallarta. The company will additionally strengthen its position as the world’s largest portfolio of luxury all-inclusive resorts, including the recent launch of the ultra-luxury brand, Impression by Secrets. The Inclusive Collection is also set to expand its presence in Europe with two new market entries in 2024: Zoetry Halkidiki Resort & Spa in Greece and Dreams Madeira Resort, Spa & Marina in Portugal.

In all, by the end of 2025, Hyatt plans to add more than 35 hotels globally within its collection of luxury brands. Marriott, on the other hand, in 2023, signed a record 58 deals for luxury hotels and resorts, bringing its luxury portfolio in the global development pipeline to 245 hotels, including more than 20 hotels expected to open in 2024.

This past year also saw the launch of W Hotels’ ambitious new chapter, as it continued its brand refresh and global expansion into new destinations, including the debut of W Budapest and W Edinburgh. Other highlights from the year include the opening of Rissai Valley, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve—marking the company’s 500th hotel in Greater China. The Ritz-Carlton brand debuted in the U.S. Pacific Northwest with The Ritz-Carlton Portland; the St. Regis brand debuted in the U.S. Midwest with The St. Regis Chicago; and three luxury hotels were signed in Vietnam (JW Marriott Trang An Resort & Spa, The Luxury Collection Resort, Hon Thom Island, and The Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Hon Thom Island).

Looking to build on its own all-inclusive platform, Marriott signed three deals in its EMEA region in 2023—bringing its portfolio to 49 open and pipeline properties located across 12 markets and 10 brands, with another six anticipated openings in 2024.

Building off its record quarter, in which Hilton opened 132 hotels and approximately 24,000 rooms between October and December 2023, the company’s growth will be boosted by the recent addition of two new brands—Spark by Hilton and LivSmart Studios by Hilton, members of its premium economy and long-stay segments, respectively. In 2023 alone, the company signed nearly 1,000 hotels representing 130,000 rooms. The company’s pipeline is now the largest in its history with nearly 3,300 hotels, totaling more than 462,000 rooms.

Marriott, in all, signed about 900 hotels with a total inventory of approximately 164,000 rooms. Marriott’s global development pipeline totals nearly 3,400 hotels and roughly 573,000 rooms.

Hyatt’s record pipeline includes 127,000 rooms worldwide.

