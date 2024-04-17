Olympic Committee, On Location Selling Single-Day Passes to Team USA House

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC), in partnership with On Location, has announced the sale of single-day tickets to Team USA House, the home base for U.S. fans at the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024. On Location is the official hospitality provider for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024.

Located at Palais Brongniart in Paris’ second arrondissement, Team USA House will offer guests a chance to celebrate hometown athletes while enjoying the Olympic and Paralympic Games. This is also the first time Team USA House will have a presence at the Paralympic Games.

Until now, Team USA House access was only sold through Paris 2024 hospitality packages, developed by On Location, which also included tickets to a sporting event of the attendees’ choosing. Now, fans can purchase Team USA House access without a sporting event ticket for €325 (approximately $346.85), plus tax for the Olympic Games and €150 (approximately $160.09), plus tax for the Paralympic Games. These passes include all-day access, food and beverage options, entertainment, athlete appearances and more.

Attendees looking for a full Olympic and Paralympic Games hospitality experience can access Team USA House through Paris 2024 hospitality and travel packages, as well, which include tickets to Olympic Games sporting events of their choosing.

Team USA House will host a main stage for medal celebrations, panels and athlete appearances, besides all-day dining options, a dozen large monitors to watch Team USA go for gold, and interactive activities throughout the Olympic and Paralympic Games. There will also be an official Team USA Shop operated by Fanatics, which will be open during the Games. The pop-up shop will offer Team USA and LA28 merchandise from Nike, Ralph Lauren, Oakley, New Era, Mitchell and Ness, and Fanatics, alongside custom Team USA and Paris 2024 pins.

For details, visit www.hospitalitytravelpackagesusa.paris2024.org and www.paralympichospitality.paris2024.org. For group orders (from 11 people) and corporate inquiries, visit www.corporatehospitality.paris2024.org.

Related Stories

On Location Unveils More Packages for Paris Olympics 2024

France Expected to Remain Most Popular Destination in 2024

Team USA House for Olympic, Paralympic Games Paris 2024 Unveiled

Eurobound Offering Paris Olympics Hotel and Vacation Packages