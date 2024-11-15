Renovated Ski Resort Opens in Southern Vermont's "Golden Triangle"

Saltaire Hotels has announced its latest opening, Sun Lodge. Located in Peru, VT, 15 minutes northeast of the Manchester area, the newly opened Sun Lodge was formerly known as The Lodge at Bromley. Under new ownership with Saltaire Hotels and management with Migis Hotel Group, Sun Lodge has been fully refurbished and welcomes travelers with new interiors, as well as a revitalized culinary and beverage program.

Situated at the base of Bromley Mountain with views of Bromley, Stratton and Magic Mountains, this location provides year-round access to the area’s recreational opportunities, from the Appalachian Trail to the Battenkill River. The "Golden Triangle" of Bromley, Magic and Stratton Mountains offers visitors plenty of hiking, skiing, fishing, mountain biking and golfing opportunities.

Every guestroom frames views of the West River Valley or the "Golden Triangle" formed by the mountains. Several rooms offer ski-in and ski-out patios that provide direct access to the slopes of Bromley Mountain that can be taken advantage of in the winter; in the warmer months, visitors can explore the area’s forests, scenic hiking paths and mountain streams.

The hotel’s signature restaurant, The Trailhead, serves fresh, locally sourced ingredients from nearby farms and producers.

An ideal destination for group gatherings, Sun Lodge offers versatile event spaces that cater to a variety of occasions, from corporate retreats and team-building workshops to family reunions, weddings and celebrations. Sun Lodge also offers menus crafted by the hotel’s culinary team, highlighting Vermont-inspired dishes. Room blocks and exclusive group rates are available, allowing guests to stay together and fully immerse themselves in the surroundings of Southern Vermont.

Sun Lodge is now accepting reservations for the upcoming winter season and beyond. To learn more, visit www.sunlodgevt.com.

Related Stories

Ashville's Omni Grove Park Inn to Reopen After Hurricane Helene

Florida Keys Remain Open to Visitors Despite Hurricane Rafael

The Singer Oceanfront Resort Joins Hilton’s Curio Collection

Under Canvas Announces First Pacific Northwest Camp