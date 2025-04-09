The Vanguard Ann Arbor, Autograph Collection Debuts in Michigan

The Vanguard Ann Arbor, Autograph Collection in Michigan has opened its doors and is now accepting reservations. Developed and owned by Robert Finvarb Companies and Milford Singer & Company, The Vanguard Hotel is located adjacent to the University of Michigan and provides an upscale, full-service lifestyle experience.

The hotel offers 188 guestrooms, including 24 one-bedroom suites ranging from 600 to 900 square feet, with 10 suites offering two king bed accommodations. Select suites also have expansive private patios with lounge seating, perfect for taking in the surrounding cityscape. In-room amenities include hairdryers, Le Labo bath products, espresso machines and more.

La Serre, the hotel’s French-inspired brasserie, is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The menu showcases fresh, seasonal ingredients and a "world-class" wine list. The restaurant’s two private dining rooms are designed for intimate gatherings and special occasions.

The Vanguard also offers meeting and event spaces, making it a well-suited venue for university-affiliated gatherings, corporate retreats and weddings. With five event rooms spanning a total of 11,062 square feet, attendees will enjoy floor-to-ceiling windows that afford plenty of natural light and provide views of Ann Arbor. The Vanguard’s culinary offerings have customizable menus crafted from fresh, local ingredients, ensuring a memorable dining experience for every event.

For more information or to book your stay, visit www.marriott.com.

