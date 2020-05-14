Villa Lena, Tuscany Names Reopening Date of June 15

Villa Lena, Tuscany has announced that it will be reopening to guests from June 15, 2020. The “agriturismo” hotel, residence and countryside getaway will be reopening with a number of new measures introduced to protect and welcome travelers in the current climate. Good to know: 10 percent of all proceeds from bookings for 2020 will go towards UNICEF, which is supporting vulnerable children affected by coronavirus in Italy.

Villa Lena’s farm-to-table San Michele restaurant will operate a limited, weekend-only service. The usual buffet breakfast will be replaced with an a la carte room service offering and takeaway picnic baskets will be available for lunch for guests to enjoy around Villa Lena’s 500-hectare property. For dinner, guests can look forward to exciting new farm-to-table dining options, including “Wild Dining.”

In addition, the Villa Lena Foundation will continue to operate its artists residency program for the remainder of the year. For the 2020 reopening, guests can look forward to ceramics workshops led by Eloise White, outdoor sketching lessons with Charlotte Trounce and collage masterclasses with Katy Kirbach. The timetable will be modified with an emphasis on outdoor experiences, and class sizes will be capped to maintain safe distances between participants.

There will also be changes made to Villa Lena’s many accommodation options, including the option of long-term stays in the estate’s self-catering apartments. A fully flexible cancellation policy has also been introduced to allow guests the freedom to book without worrying about unforeseen circumstances. In addition, Villa Lena will be establishing new practices and processes in line with government guidelines and their own high standards to ensure the safest and most hygienic environment possible for all guests.

Visit www.villa-lena.it

