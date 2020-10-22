Warwick Paradise Island – Bahamas to Reopen November 21

Warwick Paradise Island – Bahamas is set to open its doors for overnight stays on November 21, 2020 with the adults-only resort offering all-inclusive rates starting from $299 per room, per night, double occupancy. The resort will emphasize the “Warwick Cares” initiatives focused on social interactions, hotel cleaning practices and workplace protocols.

“Warwick Cares” includes wearing of masks at all times with exemptions for food and beverage consumption, sunbathing or in guestrooms. Social distancing will be enforced throughout the resort with floor markers, so guests don’t crowd one another at high-traffic locations. The resort is employing intense cleaning measures in guestrooms, public spaces and back-of-house areas. All associates are trained on the enhanced protocols, policies and procedures with everyone outfitted with regulatory personal protective equipment (PPE).

Additionally, over the summer, Warwick Paradise Island – Bahamas received the “Clean and Pristine” certification, which verified the resort is adhering to the Bahamas government-approved health and safety guidelines for tourism entities. Warwick Paradise Island was given the “Clean and Pristine” insignia and continues to undergo regular review to ensure the standards are being upheld

Thanksgiving stays: Guests staying at Warwick Paradise Island for Thanksgiving (November 26) will enjoy a holiday meal with turkey, all the trimmings and desserts. The resort will broadcast the N.F.L. games on a big screen in Junkanoo Beat and on televisions around the Lobby Bar.

An all-inclusive vacation at Warwick Paradise Island covers all meals and snacks; alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages; use of the 24-hour fitness center (limited to four guests at a time) daily activities and entertainment; as well as gratuities, taxes, surcharges and 12 percent value added tax. (Note: The resort charges a $10 net, per person, per night, resort fee that is not included in the room rate.)

Warwick Paradise Island – Bahamas provides travel professionals with commission up to 20 percent on client reservations. Travel advisors receive 20 percent commission for rack rate reservations; 15 percent commission for special promotional and seasonal packages, as well as wedding and honeymoon packages; and 10 percent commission on reservations using special government, military, AARP, AAA and senior traveler rates (65 and over).

