Auberge Resorts Collection Heads to Upstate New York

Auberge Resorts Collection has been appointed to manage Wildflower Farms, a new resort set on 140 secluded acres in New York’s Hudson Valley. Just a 90-minute jaunt from New York City, the resort will be an escape focused on nature and wellness. The grounds will include orchards, animals, heirloom gardens, a namesake farm and fields of wildflowers throughout.

Wildflower Farms, Auberge Resorts Collection—set to open in autumn 2022—is located where the Hudson River Valley meets the foothills of the Catskill mountain range, offering easy access by car from both New York and Boston. According to Auberge Resorts Collection, the area was a place of inspiration for various 19th-century Hudson River School painters and has a strong history of culinary influence. Today, the Hudson Valley is home to countless orchards and farms, distilleries, state parks art galleries and antique markets. Nearby attractions include the Dia: Beacon, Storm King Art Center, Mohonk Preserve and the Culinary Institute of America.

Working with architects Electric Bowery and designer Ward and Gray, the resort will have 65 freestanding accommodations surrounded by white pines and native perennials. The free-standing bungalows, cottages and suites will be outfitted with wood-clad ceilings and floors, wool fabrics, window seats, fireplaces, wood decks, private patios and fire pits. The grounds will be home to tennis courts, an open-air gym with a movement studio and miles of dedicated hiking trails. A 9,000-square-foot Auberge Spa will include five single and one couples’ treatment rooms, outdoor hot tubs and an indoor saltwater pool.