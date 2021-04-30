Kimpton Hotel Fontenot to Open in New Orleans May 11

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants has announced the opening of the 202-room Kimpton Hotel Fontenot, located in New Orleans’ Central Business District on the corner of Poydras and Tchoupitoulas Streets. Guests are now able to book stays for its opening day, May 11, 2021, which marks the brand’s return after a 16-year absence from the “Crescent City.”

Inspired by Creole fiddle player Canray Fontenot, Kimpton Hotel Fontenot pays homage to New Orleans’ history and musical legacy. Jesseca Malecki will serve as general manager of the hotel. She was most recently the GM of W New Orleans; prior, she served as director of operations for Westin Hotels & Resorts.

The hotel’s living room lobby will be home to a variety custom art, including a butterfly installation by Paul Villinski located behind the front desk, hand-painted violins by Austrian artist Georg Bauss and an installation composed of trumpet and trombone mutes as an homage to King Oliver and Louis Armstrong adorning the wall.

Kimpton Hotel Fontenot will offer two signature dining and cocktail concepts, led by executive chef Chris Lusk and restaurant and bar general manager Jessica Retif. Gospel Coffee and Boozy Treats is a neighborhood café serving a full range of coffee, teas, espresso and creative frozen adult beverages, as well as a collection of on-the-go food options. A cocktail program, along with a menu of local flavors will be available at the Peacock Room. Guests can expect a daily hosted social hour and regular performances by local musicians and artists.

The Peacock Room // Photo by Cris Molina for Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants

In addition, Hotel Fontenot will offer guests morning coffee and tea service from Gospel Coffee and Boozy Treats; PUBLIC bike rentals; a 24-hour fitness center equipped with Peloton Bikes; Kimpton’s pet-friendly policy; and complimentary Wi-Fi for IHG Rewards members. In-room amenities include yoga mats, in-room dining, Frette linens and bathrobes, Atelier Bloem bath and body products and more.

Deal: To celebrate Kimpton’s return to the city, Hotel Fontenot is offering a “Crescent City Comeback” package that includes 15 percent off the best available room rate, $15 daily restaurant/bar credit, daily overnight parking for one vehicle and a guaranteed room upgrade. Plus, Hotel Fontenot is donating $5 from every booking to The Roots of Music, a local nonprofit organization that empowers the youth of New Orleans through music education, academic support and mentorship. The “Crescent City Comeback” package can be booked now using the code “IDKAE” for stays through the end of 2021.

Visit www.hotelfontenot.com.

