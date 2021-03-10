KAYAK to Open First Hotel In Miami Beach This April

Travel search engine KAYAK is entering the hotel realm: The company announced it will open its first-ever hotel in April 11, 2021. Guests of the 52-room ​KAYAK Miami Beach will enjoy a locally rooted experience, housed in a landmark 1934 Art Deco building off the Collins Canal, just steps from the beach. ​KAYAK will use the property as a design lab to test and refine software innovations in the accommodation space.

"We created KAYAK to compare prices from hundreds of travel sites. We now want our app to help with the hotel guest experience, too," said Steve Hafner, CEO of KAYAK in a press statement.

The Tech

To start, ​the KAYAK app will provide 24/7 access to hotel staff and support, notifications of on-property events, room-ready alerts, housekeeping requests and more. This is intended to make stays at KAYAK Miami Beach “ultra-personalized” and with as much (or as little) human interaction as guests prefer. Kiosks in the lobby, for example, will provide an expedite​d check-in experience (with a goal of a 60 second check-in), or guests can use their KAYAK app.

In-room connected TVs will offer on-demand content, including yoga classes by local favorite Green Monkey Yoga, in addition to access to streaming services for movies, TV shows and music. ​Scannable QR codes will allow guests to contact house managers, as well as view a digital guestbook with hotel details and recommendations of things to do during their stay.

Hafner added that, “Over time, we want the KAYAK app to help our users plan and manage every aspect of their stays. The big hotel chains have been working on this tech for years and we look forward to leveling the playing field for independent hotels.”

The Design and More

Inside, guests can expect an eclectic collection of late 1970s-era Andy Sweet photographs depicting life in Miami Beach, juxtaposed with geometric paintings and tile murals throughout public spaces and guestrooms.

Tip: The rooftop has spacious terraced suites adjacent to private, guests-only sunbathing stations and a plunge pool overlooking the Collins Canal. A wrap-around rooftop houses a Middle Eastern bar and restaurant concept, ​Layla.​ Reservations for Layla will be available exclusively on OpenTable (KAYAK’s sister brand) starting April 1.

Guestrooms at KAYAK Miami beach will include Revival New York linens, Le Labo bath amenities and Marshall speakers.

For the project, KAYAK partnered with Life House, a New York-based, venture-backed and vertically integrated hotel brand, management and software company, to manage the guest experience.

Visit www.kayakmb.com.

